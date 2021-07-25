No Way Home does not appear in cinemas – L’Observator de Troyes

Due to a lack of publicity for Sony and Marvel Studios, a handful of American movie chains have chosen to use fan-made posters to promote the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s been five months since the film was released, but no news or promotional material has been released. So, Cineplaces and Westtown Movies used fake posters depicting many unconfirmed characters and spoilers interacting with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Sure, these posters are fake, but they show how much fans are expecting this movie.

Questioned Spider-Man posters feature Dr. Strange portals that bring Spider-Man in and out of different realities. This is a reasonable attempt as Dr. Benedict Cumberbatch in the film is strangely confirmed. However, one of the posters goes further with the incarnations of the characters of Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield and their names. This is a huge surprise as neither Maguero nor Garfield are confirmed in the film. In fact, Garfield always claimed that he was not in the movie (which only sparked fan speculation).

Movie theaters are created by fans #SpiderManNoWayHome Posters to promote the image😂 pic.twitter.com/dJljzCwYqP – Marvel Geek (ar Marvel Geek) July 22, 2021

The poster used by Westtown Movies was created by artist Nuno Sarnadas / Dark Design in February this year. In response to the absurdity of the situation, he posted a photo of the poster on Twitter. Cinema uses his poster without his permission – as well as through Sony – but Sarnadas is not too upset. The posters created by Saranadas are very interesting and can be confused with those made by studios. Cinemas should be proud to have tried.

Marvel fans have been demanding a trailer / poster combo for Spider-Man: No Way Home for months, but Sony has yet to deliver. There are countless rumors and fan theories about the film, which are very exciting and fans love the material to live up to their expectations. Rumors like Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield are rethinking their roles as Spider-Man. Others, such as the return of Charlie Cox to Daredevil or Willem Tufo as Green Goblin, have spread like wildfire on the Internet. Fans are obviously excited, and cinemas are following suit. We will let you know when Sony finally decides to release a poster or pictures.

So it happened: some theaters printed my tribute poster for the movie ‘No Way Home’ and put it on display to promote the movie. I don’t even have# Spider man #SpiderManNoWayHome https://t.co/RynnrEzljC – Nuno Sarnadas (unnunosarnadas) July 17, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the third Spider-Man movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Gentaya as M.J., Jacob Badlon as Net, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange, Aunt Marissa Tommy as Maya, Jamie Foxx as Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Dr. Octopus as All 2 In the return of his character), and J.K. Simmons J. As Jonah Jameson. It will only be released in theaters on December 17, 2021.