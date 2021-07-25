Home Science NASA chooses SpaceX for Jupiter’s journey to the moon

NASA chooses SpaceX for Jupiter’s journey to the moon

Jul 25, 2021 0 Comments
NASA chooses SpaceX for Jupiter's journey to the moon

The American space agency is working with Elon Muskin for the mission to the moon Europa near Jupiter. This decision was the biggest success for the millionaire’s company. SpaceX wants to be more involved in the solar system.

The Europa Clipper mission is scheduled for October 2024 with a Falcon heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s contract with SpaceX is $ 8,178 million (1,151.2 million). Initially, he will select work for his own rocket, space launch system (SLS). The development of that device was delayed and the cost exceeded.

Is life possible?

NASA wants to arrange for the purpose of detecting the presence of salt water on the surface of ice. It makes the life of the moon possible. The spacecraft will be equipped with cameras and spectrometers to capture high-resolution images. NASA wants to use radar to determine if there is liquid water under the ice.

Jupiter’s Moon is 630 million kilometers from Earth. The trip is expected to take more than five years. Europa will orbit 40 to 50 revolutions around the moon

READ  "Intelligence" is the first flight of a robotic helicopter

You May Also Like

Una Inteligencia artificial de Google desvela en minutos un misterio de millones de años

An artificial intelligence from Google unravels a million-year-old mystery in minutes

El telescopio James Webb de la NASA explorará un intrigante sistema planetario vecino

NASA’s James Webb Telescope will explore an interesting neighboring planetary system

4th wave: These sectors where the rate of occurrence is increasing very rapidly

4th wave: These sectors where the rate of occurrence is increasing very rapidly

We now know that Mars is “hot and sticky”

We now know that Mars is “hot and sticky”

The importance of investing in science and technology

The importance of investing in science and technology

Graduated from active duty at the University of Tokyo, balanced medicine and track and field ... Sakioshi Uchsiyama's research technique "3 or 4 hours on days when there are more than 3 summer club activities" "When changing priorities somehow ..." - Athlete - Number Web

Graduated from active duty at the University of Tokyo, balanced medicine and track and field … Sakioshi Uchsiyama’s research technique “3 or 4 hours on days when there are more than 3 summer club activities” “When changing priorities somehow …” – Athlete – Number Web

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *