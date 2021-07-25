In London, a meeting preparing for COP26

COP26 will be held in Glasgow, Scotland in November, with the aim of bringing together delegates from 51 countries in London to move the discussions forward.

Environment ministers and delegates from 51 countries are meeting in London from Sunday to Monday. The purpose of this meeting is to organize important discussions on the success of COP26, the main UN climate conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland next November.

The meeting, which will be attended by the United States, China and India in particular, will focus on “key issues to be addressed at the summit,” the British government said in a statement.

After nearly three weeks of discussions, international negotiators walked out of progress in mid-June, leaving behind many obstacles in monitoring the commitment to finance, transparency, especially greenhouse gas emissions reduction, but also the implementation schedule and carbon markets.

Creating a “unit of vision”

These are all subjects that will be on the menu of discussions these two days in London under the British Chancellor of COP26. Its main goal is to “keep alive” the goal of controlling global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era, the most ambitious gateway set up in 2015 by the Paris Agreement. Climate and currently not largely according to scientists.

The British government has said the meeting will be part of a series of video conferences aimed at uniting as many participants as possible, with the chief minister in person for about eighteen months – and drawing up a vision of the final results of COP26 to “create a vision of unity to make them a reality”.

The UK wants the meeting behind closed doors to be informal and informal, to encourage “open dialogue” so that the various heroes at the November summit can see solutions to progress.

“Ministers should not be afraid to highlight points of disagreement when pursuing a spirit of cooperation,” said Alok Sharma, chairman of the COP26, who said the meeting would help “discuss concrete solutions” and “achieve a vision of unity”.

“The next two days will be important

“We are facing a dangerous time for our planet and the only way to secure its future is for nations to follow the same path,” he said. “As ministers responsible for the fight against global warming, the weight of the world we carry on our shoulders, the next two days will be crucial.”

During the meeting, major CO2 emitters such as China and the United States will discuss with countries most vulnerable to global warming, such as Jamaica, Costa Rica, Rwanda or the Marshall Islands.