Virginia Ephra with Pong Jun-ho

The Venice International Film Festival has released its jury for its next edition, chaired by Pong Jun-ho. Virginia Efra and Chloe Zhao will also attend.

Familiar face in Italy. The Venice International Film Festival, which will present its 78th edition from September 1 to 11, has already announced its jury members. Among them, the French Virginia Efra, recently on the bill for the film Benedetta Presented by Director Paul Verhoeven. The Franco-Belgian actress takes on the role of a nun in the Middle Ages and then falls in love with another young nun. Chloé Zhao, presented with this year’s Oscar NomlandlandHe will be on the page for this edition, especially in the “Best Picture” section. A referee headed by Director Pong Jun-ho Parasite Awarded the Palm D’Or in Cannes in 2019.

# BiennaleCinema2021 Announcement of international juries for this # Venice78 Competition, for # Horizons And the «Luigi de Laurentis» Venice Award for Debut Film. Find personalities who have been assembled as members of the three jurors in the news. https://t.co/uKMwrtJPt1 – Venice Pinnacle (_la_Biennale) July 21, 2021

The jury for the Venice Film Festival will feature director and screenwriter Saverio Costanzo, actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, actress Sarah Cotton and director Alexander Nanov. The latest film from Point Pedro Almodovar, Parallel mothers With Penelope Cruz, the 78th edition of the festival will open.

