Home Entertainment Virginia Ephra with Pong Jun-ho –

Virginia Ephra with Pong Jun-ho –

Jul 24, 2021 0 Comments
Toute la culture

The Venice International Film Festival has released its jury for its next edition, chaired by Pong Jun-ho. Virginia Efra and Chloe Zhao will also attend.

Familiar face in Italy. The Venice International Film Festival, which will present its 78th edition from September 1 to 11, has already announced its jury members. Among them, the French Virginia Efra, recently on the bill for the film Benedetta Presented by Director Paul Verhoeven. The Franco-Belgian actress takes on the role of a nun in the Middle Ages and then falls in love with another young nun. Chloé Zhao, presented with this year’s Oscar NomlandlandHe will be on the page for this edition, especially in the “Best Picture” section. A referee headed by Director Pong Jun-ho Parasite Awarded the Palm D’Or in Cannes in 2019.

The jury for the Venice Film Festival will feature director and screenwriter Saverio Costanzo, actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, actress Sarah Cotton and director Alexander Nanov. The latest film from Point Pedro Almodovar, Parallel mothers With Penelope Cruz, the 78th edition of the festival will open.

Display: Wikimedia

Oliver Pie: The festival looks to the future
Avignon Off: David Cucard gives us a look “naked”
READ  Spectacular interviews of a composer tailored to his time

You May Also Like

In Tokyo, will Americans finally dominate sports?

In Tokyo, will Americans finally dominate sports?

The AP photographer is based in Cannes

The AP photographer is based in Cannes

"Summer is already quiet and we want it to stay that way."

“Summer is already quiet and we want it to stay that way.”

Intel raises its annual forecast

Intel raises its annual forecast

Le groupe a dégagé un bénéfice net de 5,1 milliards de dollars, quasi stable.

Intel, driven by the demand for chips, raises expectations

Netflix lost nearly half a million subscribers on Dictoc and YouTube

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *