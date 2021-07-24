Home World Three Czech spa cities are on the UNESCO list, along with foreigners

Three Czech spa cities are on the UNESCO list, along with foreigners

Jul 24, 2021 0 Comments
Three Czech spa cities are on the UNESCO list, along with foreigners

In addition to the West Bohemian Spa Triangle, eight other spa cities are engraved on the UNESCO World Heritage List – Baden-Baden, Badm பேs and Bad Kissingen in Germany, Spa in Belgium, Vichy in France, Montecadini Term in Italy, Vienna and Austria in the United Kingdom near Baden. All 11 spa cities represent one item on the World Heritage List. The number of monuments owned by the Czech Republic has risen to 15 on this list.

Marianske Losney

Photo: František Kšajt, Právo

Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic jointly prepared an application to add Europe’s famous spa cities to UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites, which funded the project. ICOMOS for International Monuments and Sites for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage Around the World In his opinion, Icomos specifically exemplifies two criteria – the exceptional structure and practices of spa cities and the phenomenon of spa reliance, including paleontological practices.

Frandikovi Lasne in North Bohemia. Image Colonate.

Photo: John Hendrej, Law

“This project is a great example of international cooperation between ministries, institutions and experts in seven European countries. I greatly appreciate the support of the mayors and mayors of the cities in question, who tirelessly supported the project and funded its long-term preparation. The Czech Republic became the co-ordinator of the entire project and the President of the participating European countries. I am proud that Chera has led it successfully to join, “said Lubomer Sauralek, Minister of Culture.

READ  Bolivia is waiting for the official election results, but the Socialist candidate is being congratulated

You May Also Like

Look for corpses in the slums of Miami, USA

Look for corpses in the slums of Miami, USA

The day before graduating as a lawyer the young man loses his mother and moves into networks | Trends | Trends | Spain | Colombia | Mexico | nnda nnrt | Viral

The day before graduating as a lawyer the young man loses his mother and moves into networks | Trends | Trends | Spain | Colombia | Mexico | nnda nnrt | Viral

Russia | Another independent media outlet declared him a "foreign agent."

Russia | Another independent media outlet declared him a “foreign agent.”

The Reserve Bank will introduce its own digital currency

Gold toilet in the house of traffic police in Russia!

Gold toilet in the house of traffic police in Russia!

आबादी बढ़ाने की कवायद: Spanish Town में बसने वालों को मिलेगा मुफ्त घर और नौकरी, यहां रहते हैं केवल 138 लोग

The Spanish city is offering free housing and jobs to families, here’s why | Exercise to increase population: Spanish city dwellers get free housing and jobs, only 138 live here

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *