The route increased from round 16 to 40,000 visitors in London

Jul 24, 2021 0 Comments
This route represents almost 50% of Wembley Stadium’s total capacity.

Semi-finals and finalsEuro 2021 football It will be played in front of 40,000 fans at Wembley, the largest crowd in the UK for more than 15 months. Authorities increased the dose on Monday, June 14, as part of a public inspection.

We would like to gather additional information on how to safely resume large events“, Minister of Culture Oliver Dowd said.

This would go up to almost 50% of Wembley Stadium’s capacity for Yum. The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a four-week moratorium on the complete removal of Covit-19-related restrictions due to an increase in infections caused by delta variation.

Team matches UK-Scotland and the UK-Czech Republic will compete with less than 22,500. 50% will be changed during the two rounds of 16 scheduled in London.

Holders of tickets to matches at Wembley must provide full evidence of the vaccine or the results of the latest negative Covid 19 test.

Wimbledon will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity during the two-week Grand Slam tennis tournament, Canceled last year due to health crisis. The women’s final on July 10 and the men’s final the next day will be attended by 15,000 spectators at the Central Court.

