NASA’s James Webb Telescope will explore an interesting neighboring planetary system

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is to study a neighboring planetary system that is about 20 million years old and about 63 light years from Earth. It's about beta Pictoris, a "mysterious" new planetary system that glows in dust and infrared light.

Beta Pictoris has at least two planets, a rock body and a dust disk, and the main purpose of the researchers is to study the structures and properties of dust to better understand what is going on in the system.

It has been in the view of astronomers since the 1980s and has already been studied in radio, infrared and visible light. It is twice as large as the Sun and significantly warmer, but much younger (4.6 billion years older than the Sun). The two planets it holds are much larger than Jupiter, however, earlier exochomites were found there more precisely than other systems.

Scientists now believe that dust and water ice from the outer beta Pictoris belt, full of small collisions and fragmented bodies, can reach the inner zone of the planetary system and help discover possible similarities. Our solar system.

Images from NASA telescopes allow us to study how small grains of dust interact with the planets. In addition, it will allow researchers to better understand how this dust scatters light, regenerates it and re-emits it when heated, resulting in what this dust does.