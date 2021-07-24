London e-Brix: Presentation and Schedules

The ABP FIA Formula E World Championship returns this weekend with the 2021 Heineken e-Brix London to the final doubles title of the season, the first race in the city since 2016.

British driver Jaguar Racing, Sam Bird, Begins the weekend as head of the World Championships after an amazing win in the previous round in New York.

E-Brix de Landress, Call of London

The races can be followed live on La Salon’s L Equip, L Equip website and Eurosport Player from 3:30 pm on Saturdays to Sundays and 2:30 pm, and rebroadcast on Eurosport 2 at 8:30 pm on Saturdays. Sunday in the evening.

Formula E returns to the British capital for its first race since 2016, running around Season 1 and 2 of Battersea Park. This year’s event marks more than 5 years since London last hosted a high-end international motorsport. Before that, we have to go back to 1972 for the F2 meeting on the circuit of the now unused Crystal Palace.

At this time, we are heading to the historic East London Docs and Excel Exhibition Center – the first in a series of international races for an indoor / outdoor round to host a dual title – in collaboration with FIA and Motorsport UK, designed by British architect Simon Gibbons.

There will be a strong British presence when cars line up at the Excel stage in London and in the garages that support them. These are 7 of the 24 drivers competing at home Sam Bird, Jack Tennis, Alex Lynn, Alexander Sims, Oliver Durvey, Tom Blomquist and Oliver Roland Hoping to reach the top step of the stage.

Championship President Bird won his home race in 2015, becoming one of only two drivers to do so, the 34-year-old being the only driver to record at least one win each season. Formula E.

Round Interior to Excel

New York e-Brix timetable

On Saturday

Free Training 2: 9:55 am

Qualification: 11am45

Course 1:15:30

Sunday

Free Training 3:08 pm55

Qualification 2: 10am45

Course 2:14:30