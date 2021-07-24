Brief MLP: Alejandro Kirk Back | Marines love Adam Fraser

Alejandro Kirk again
Danny Johnson takes the path to the injured list.
The Dodgers are optimistic about Kenley Johnson
Despite three sabotages in a row, The Closer The right-hand man of his family in the Dodgers.
Talks about Dodgers and stock Closer, Ian Kennedy is in the Dodgers view.
The Giants have Cody Bellinger’s number
He is 0-for-27 against them this year.
Marines love Adam Fraser
They have been wanting an infielder with control for years.
Flowers for Marcus Stroman
His teammates say he could be # 1 elsewhere.
The Mets are also among the teams that have made the biggest leap in their chances of making the playoffs this week.
Eric Sogart D.F.A.
It was a decision for him in Chicago.