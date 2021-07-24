Brief MLP: Alejandro Kirk Back | Marines love Adam Fraser

Alejandro Kirk again

Danny Johnson takes the path to the injured list.

Roster Moves: Dan C Danny Johnson (right femoral strain) 10-day IL 🔹 C Alejandro Kirk recalled from Triple-A pic.twitter.com/RvWbuNzhmo – Toronto Blue Zeus (l Blues) July 23, 2021

The Dodgers are optimistic about Kenley Johnson

Despite three sabotages in a row, The Closer The right-hand man of his family in the Dodgers.

Talks about Dodgers and stock Closer, Ian Kennedy is in the Dodgers view.

The Giants have Cody Bellinger’s number

He is 0-for-27 against them this year.

Cody Pellinger 0-27 against the Giants this season. It approaches the record for most hitless at-bats (or plate appearances) against an individual team in a season. Not really a “record”, but a pretty wild stage. (Via At Stothead ase baseball_ref) pic.twitter.com/67Bpx3xVrO – Jordan Cone (JordanCone2) July 23, 2021

Marines love Adam Fraser

They have been wanting an infielder with control for years.

Flowers for Marcus Stroman

His teammates say he could be # 1 elsewhere.

The Mets are also among the teams that have made the biggest leap in their chances of making the playoffs this week.

Biggest gain in post-season conflicts over the last seven days:

1. Parent +12.4

2. Blue Zeus +10.6

3. Browsers +9.9

4. Meets +5.9

5. Cardinals +3.8 Biggest tips:

1. Reds-24.6

2. Billies-5.8

3. Rays -4.1

4. Marlins -3.4

5. Angels -3.2https://t.co/oCOudnqwxP – baseball note (asebaseball_ref) July 23, 2021

Eric Sogart D.F.A.

It was a decision for him in Chicago.