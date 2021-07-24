4th wave: These sectors where the rate of occurrence is increasing very rapidly

Although appointments to vaccinate against Covid 19 have returned, the Delta variant will spoil the holidays. From July 14 to 20, the circus-Cowie-2 diagnosed incidence rate rose to 125.7, according to the latest data from Public Health France. By RT-PCR or antigen testing Nationally. This is twice the rate recorded the previous week: 50.7 pollution per 100,000 from July 8 to 14. The eruption of lawsuits is particularly linked to the delta variant, now the majority in France. Summer vacations are obligatory, which is a priority in tourist areas.

The highest incidence rate was recorded in the Pyrenees-Oriental. The indicator pollutes 492.3 per 100,000 people in seven days. This is four times the national rate. Conclusion, Etienne is the leader of the Stoscope He was again ordered to wear a mask outside and ordered a curfew at 11 p.m. For bars, restaurants, beach companies, makeshift bars and nightclubs. Wednesday July 21, Prime Minister, Jean Costex, Does not rule out the use of similar measures in other regions. This, despite the health pass extension.

The virus has also benefited from tourist arrivals to the Isle of Beauty: in the hot-course, 190.9 new positive cases were detected for SARS-Cowie-2 per 100,000 people a week. But it is declining even after crossing an average of 300 cases in the seven days from July 17th. According to the Ministry of Public Health France, 94.8% of the positive tests screened in this field suspect infection with L425R mutation, especially if it is carried out by delta variation. Nationally, this mutation is suspected in 85.5% of screened positive tests. A week ago, its rate was 70.6%.

In the Alps-de-Hot-Provence the incidence rate is multiplied by 6

While the highest rates of occurrence have been recorded in the southwest and especially in the Pyrenees, the indicator is highest in the Alps-de-Hot-Provence. In one week, from July 14 to 20, the number of new cases per 100,000 people multiplied by 6.7! It went from 19.4 to 130.8 pollution. In foreign regions, pollution in Martinique burns even faster: between July 14 and 20, 793.6 new cases per 100,000 population were detected. This is more than double the rate recorded the previous week.