Titress My Action: Precision Drilling, American Airlines, Dow, Unilever, Hyundai

Here is a selection of announcements that moved (or made) prices for these companies:

(Come back and read us from time to time

So as not to miss the update)

Precision drilling (P.D., 34.30) Despite the improved energy environment, it lost analysts’ expectations on Thursday, posting a net loss of $ 75.9 million in its second quarter. The coal-based drilling service company lost $ 5.71 per share, compared to $ 48.9 million or $ 3.56 per share in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, increased by 6.1% to $ 201.4 million from $ 189.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Accumulated forecasts show that the average precision drilling analyst is losing 10 4.10 per share from $ 208.4 million in revenue. Financial Data Company Refinitiv. The company explained the increase in revenue by raising prices for oil and natural gas, which strengthened the fundamentals in the energy sector. The number of days drilling tools are used has increased by 199% compared to the second quarter of 2020, and by 30% in the United States. International drilling activity has declined by 21% since the contracts expired.

Company American Airlines (AAL, US $ 21.40) recorded a quarterly net profit for the first time since the outbreak, announcing on Thursday that it reflects the return of passengers to the air as the vaccine campaign continues. The company earned $ 19 million from April to June after taking a net loss of $ 2.1 billion during the same period last year. This performance included an exceptional tax gain, but the turnover reached $ 7.48 billion, five times higher than in the same period in 2020, and 87% higher than in the first quarter. The company received more than 44 million passengers during the period, up from 8.4 million a year earlier. In the summer, the United States plans to fly 90% of its capacity compared to 2019 and 80% on international routes.

American team Dove (DOW, US $ 59.73), manufactures products and products for entrepreneurs, benefiting from higher prices for its products in the second quarter, which allows it to publish results that exceed expectations. “Our second quarter reflects strong demand across our value chain and regions,” Group CEO Jim Fitterling responded, quoting the revenue release, welcoming “solid growth in sales and profits”. The company’s April-June revenue was $ 13.9 billion, 65% higher than last year, and surpassed analysts’ expectations of $ 13.02 billion. Its net profit was $ 1.9 billion, almost double the previous quarter, compared to a loss of 225 million euros over the same period last year. Earnings per share excluding exceptional items is 72 2.72 against the $ 2.3 expected by analysts.

Cosmetics and Agricultural Food Company Unilever (UL, US $ 58.71) reported lower first-half profit due to negative currency effects and cost inflation. In the first six months of the year, net profit, group shares fell 5% year-on-year to 3. 3.1 billion, according to a report on Thursday. The group argued that revenues were up only 0.3% to 25.8 billion euros, largely due to the unfavorable monetary effect and that this would be too high at a stable exchange rate. Margins have been hit hard by inflation in investing in the group’s brands and in the prices of raw materials, packaging and distribution. In particular, freight costs are rising, and oil and fuel prices have risen significantly over the past year. In August, fixed costs related to COVID-19 also increased, and margins weighed.

South Korean automaker Hyundai (HYMTF, US $ 49.35) announced more than 400% growth in its second quarter net profit on Thursday, thanks to a resurgence of global demand, but fears the consequences of a resurgence of the COVID-19 epidemic in his following exercise. Hyundai, affiliated with Kia, is one of the top ten automakers in the world, with its net profit up 425% to $ 1.7 billion from April to June. Sales volume rose 46.5% to more than a million vehicles during the period, marking a significant improvement from the lowest level recorded at the peak of the health crisis in the same period last year. Overseas demand was up 73.6%, while domestic demand was down 11%, the group said in a statement. Hyundai’s title ended Thursday ‘s session at the Seoul Stock Exchange (+ 0.2%).