Mississippi calls for repeal of abortion rights in US: What are the consequences for the country?

Within the framework of this practice, the nation’s highest court is set to consider a ruling in mid-2022, which Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch assessed Thursday as verdicts establishing abortion rights as a “shocking mistake.”

“This court must overturn Rowe and Casey,” the two decisions of 1973 and 1992, respectively, ruled, “there is no basis for concluding that abortion is a constitutional right.”

The Supreme Court refuses in most cases to hear appeals challenging the “Row V. Wade” ruling recognizing the constitutional right to abortion in 1973, stating that women can then have an abortion as long as they are pregnant, which corresponds to about 22 weeks of pregnancy.

But he agreed to take this law of the state of Mississippi, but was initially barred by the courts, and then on appeal, suggested that it might affect its earlier decisions.

The political balance of the court shifted sharply to the conservative side after the appointment of three judges during Donald Trump’s administration, leaving only three of the nine progressive judges.

According to experts, the High Court seems to be completely invalid on Roy Viva. Wade, however, reduces its scope by providing more and more latitudes to states to prevent spontaneous termination of pregnancy, which carries the risk of increasing regional disparities in the country.