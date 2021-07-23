Google is finally easing the conditions for accessing the beta

Google has finally simplified the access conditions for the beta program of Android Auto. The US company confirms that users should be the only Android smartphone to benefit from it, despite all the difficulties in the world to register.

For years now, interested users have been able to register in beta programs to preview the performance of their favorite sites or services. For example, Android 12 Beta 3 has just opened, while registrations for the next PS5 firmware beta have been open since June 2021.

Usually, you need to go to a dedicated site to register and participate in the beta program of your choice. However, access to some programs may be more complicated than others. This is especially the case with Android Auto, It was Google’s fault that it severely restricted the number of approved testers.

Good news since Google decided Relax the conditions for accessing the beta program of Android Auto. In fact, it will be enough for now Holds compatible Android smartphone Preview and test new features of Google OS with Android Auto. “As a beta tester, you can help us create the best version of Android Auto. You can test how new features work in your area of ​​the world, with your phone and your vehicle ”, Google explains on the official support page.

To participate, nothing can be simpler. This will be enough to go Page dedicated to the beta program. Unfortunately, your happiness will be short-lived. In fact, The beta program is already a victim of this success, Testified by Google’s message when it came to the registration page. “Thank you for your interest in our testing program for the Android Auto app. However, we do not accept new testers at this time as we have enough to evaluate Android Auto usage ”.

You understand that, Hope you get the seats before you try your patience again. Of course, the beta program will allow Google to get feedback and make changes to its OS, especially with the intention of using Android 12. As a reminder, Android Auto fell victim to many bugs when it was released. Android 11.

