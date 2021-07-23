Australia, New Zealand withdraw from Rugby Union World Cup

When the Australians lift the trophy for the last Rugby Union World Cup in Brisbane on December 2, 2017. Patrick Hamilton / AFP

Australia and New Zealand announced on Thursday, July 22 that they will not be taking part in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup scheduled for England. “For the Health and Protection of Soldiers” Covid 19 has been linked to infection.

In a joint statement, the federations of the first two rugby union nations called on the organizers to postpone the tournament, which is scheduled to take place in the UK from October 23 to November 27, until next year.

Defending champions Australia will play Fiji in Hull (east) on the first day and New Zealand will play Lebanon in Warrington (west) the next day.

Disappointed organizers

Australia and New Zealand are said to have taken into account the risks of pollution in the UK, the worst epidemic and the time it takes for players to leave home to meet health measures before the start of the tournament.

The organizers confirmed last week that the World Cup would be held on schedule, with the decision of the two federations a “Disappointing” She said she could be “Significant implications for rugby union”.

See the disappointing report RLWC2021 provided by ARLW and NZRL, including https://t.co/bHl2WO66Qj – RLWC2021 (ug Rugby League World Cup 2021)

“RLWC2021 is summarized in a very short notice and discussions with all participants will continue. A press release will be issued in due course.”, They clarified.

Anger of the President of the English Federation

Anger was even stronger for UK rugby union boss Simon Johnson, who called for the decision of the New Zealanders and Australians“Selfish, stubborn and cowardly”.

“If I do not know that there are Australian players in Tokyo for the Olympics now, I can agree with them. New Zealand cricketers have played in England this summer, the Australian Rugby Union team will be playing in the series next October.”, Simon Johnson insisted.

“I can understand why players are so upset” RFL President Simon Johnson A… https://t.co/UnEp1b7hSL’s decision has been branded. – SkySports News (ky Sky Sports News)

“Not participating in the World Cup is not an easy decision, but we must put the best interests of our players and managers first and protect them., His role was argued by Peter Vilandis, president of the Australian Federation. In the current context, the risks to the safety, health and well – being of our players and officers who have to leave Australia to compete this year are insurmountable. ”

New Zealand opponent Greg Peters stressed that the decision to devalue the currency was made in the best interests of the players and officials. “The tournament organizers have moved to move the sky and the earth, so this is not an easy decision, but there are no signs that the epidemic situation in the UK will stop. ‘Progress and sending players and players there is very dangerous management.”, Said Mr. Peters.