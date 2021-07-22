Win Eleven becomes eFootball on all devices, free cross-platform game.

Konami announces a new game, eFootball, the next gen realistic football experience to play for free. Play for free as a digital download.

Konami Digital Entertainment Ltd today announced the all new free-to-play virtual football platform eFootball from the creators of PES and Winning Eleven with a completely new configuration on the Unreal Engine. Starting this fall worldwide, the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and PC Steam. It will then follow iOS and Android.

A new identity for the new generation of consoles and players. eFootball This is a new approach for long-term owners. Formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer and Winning Eleven.

“With the powerful power of the Unreal Engine, it allows the quality of the player’s performance to change dramatically. We have made a number of changes to create a new football game machine that will energize eFootball over the years, ”said Sidaro Kimura, producer of the eFootball series at Konami Digital Entertainment. Working closely with the best footballers allows football to create the most intense and realistic gaming experiences we have ever dreamed of. We will release the game details next month. Please wait. “

Thanks to this football game machine has already been greatly improved. The animation system has also been completely redesigned. With the new “motion matching” technology that converts the various movements performed by players on the field into continuous animations. Choose the right one right away This system can change animations four times more than the old system. The movements are very realistic, and this “motion matching” system is used on all platforms. eFootball I.e. latest consoles, PCs and mobile phones.

To make sure eFootball It will be an experience that everyone can enjoy. New football game from Konami. It will be a free to play game on all platforms, consoles, PC and mobile and most importantly. eFootball It comes with equality and balance for all players. More details about the game and online methods will be revealed by the end of August.

With only one digital format, Gonami New content and game modes will continue to be added following the fall release. Play offline with FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus, FC Bayern, Manchester United and other teams that players can play for free from the start. In addition to the form there will be different game modes that players can purchase. D.L.C. This gives each player the freedom to create their own gaming experience.

And this is the first time a community of football enthusiasts from around the world has come together. eFootball Provide a sports experience The same level of realism on consoles, PC and mobile, including full cross-stage play to follow after launch. eFootball More details on the mobile version will be announced later.

In order to communicate openly and transparently with players, Konami has released its first route map eFootball Let’s start with the content details at the beginning. And what will be added in the months leading up to the fall:

Release period:

Unlock new experience with the power of Unreal Engine.

Cross-generation fit (e.g. PlayStation 5 vs. PlayStation 4, etc.)

PlayStation 5 vs. PlayStation 4, etc.) Online and offline games with the best teams like FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus, FC Bayern, Manchester United and other teams.

autumn:

Cross-platform compatibility between console and PC (ளே PlayStation 5 vs. PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S vs. Xbox One)

(ளே PlayStation 5 vs. PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S vs. Xbox One) Enable panel build mode. (Mode name will be announced later) – Buy players and create your own team.

Open online leagues (Mode name to be announced later) – Compete against players from all over the world using the teams you create. In a challenging league setting

(Mode name to be announced later) – Compete against players from all over the world using the teams you create. In a challenging league setting Match Pass System – Earn items and players by playing. eFootball

Winter:

Added support for mobile controllers. ( Mobile controller )

Mobile controller Full matchmaking system on all platforms including mobile settings when using compatible controller

Start the competition Sports Professional status and amateur status

Konami is second only to Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. in the world. Become an ambassador eFootball In addition, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique Has been closely involved in the development of the game as an official advisor on the basis of offensive and defensive play, respectively.

There will be more announcements about the ambassador eFootball And details of partner teams, copyright and more in the coming weeks.

