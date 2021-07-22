Rumors that the next iPad mini will have an A15 chip? May be an alternative to laptops | Kismodo Japan

Expectations are rising significantly.

According to the original 9to5Mac report, the iPod mini, which is supposed to be announced in the fall,அ 15Looks like a chip will be installed. The A15 chip is the next model of Apple’s original chip,IPhone 13 (Temporary)It is said to be installed.Also, if you see rumors that the next iPad mini will support USB-C, accept the magnet like Smart Container.Pretty promising updateIt seems. Probably the smallest iPad can replace a laptop.

According to the anonymous source of the 9to5Mac, the A15 chip is the same 5nm processor as the A14. Currently, the new is the 5th generation iPad mini announced in 2019. The 5th generation CPU is the A12 chip, which is also installed on the iPhone XS / XS Max / XR announced in 2018, the 8th generation iPad announced in 2020 and the 3rd generation iPod Air announced in 2019.

Apple’s A-Series chips are the A12X, A12Z, A13, A14, and probably (probably) next to the A15 since they were introduced in 2018. Similarly, according to 9to5Mac, there is talk of upgrading the A12 chip installed on the entry-level iPad to the A13 chip, so this is not a major model change. On the other hand, if the iPod mini is fitted with the A15, the iPod mini will be a significant update.

USB-C port & smart connector support also feels like Apple’s iPad mini. Having a smart connector also means you have a keyboard. Earlier this year, Bloomberg said it would make a major update this year to the iPad mini with a home button and slim bezel.Press..Everyone loves the Minche Guo when the iPod mini goes from 7.9 inches display to 8.5 to 9 inches.Is expected.

Slightly larger display for the Mini, wider range of accessories and the latest processor. In addition, the iPad 15 greatly improves the usability of the iPad. This time, for the first time in two years, the new model seems to be putting more effort into the Apple Mini.

The most notable thing this fall is the iPod mini, not the iPhone.