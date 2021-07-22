NFL: Melvin Ingram joins Les Steelers again

Pittsburgh Steelers have offered a one-year contract to quarterback fighter Melvin Ingram.

That’s what the NFL Network learned on Monday. Journalist Josina Anderson also spoke on the phone with the footballer.

“I signed my contract and I leave the airport,” he told her. It’s definitely a great system. I feel like this is the place for me. “

“I met the head coach [Mike] Tomlin. It shows that he is very involved and that he is the closest coach to the players. This is what affected me the most. He wants to win, and I want that too. ”

The 32-year-old spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2020, due to a knee injury, he was limited to seven games. He had 10 blocks and an interception, but could not defend from a job.

He had knocked down opposition centers at least seven times during the previous five campaigns. In his career, Ingram has made 49 quarterback sacks, 360 tackles and three thefts in 113 games on the Goodell Tour.