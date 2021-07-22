Home Sports NFL: Melvin Ingram joins Les Steelers again

NFL: Melvin Ingram joins Les Steelers again

Jul 22, 2021 0 Comments
NFL: Melvin Ingram joins Les Steelers again

Pittsburgh Steelers have offered a one-year contract to quarterback fighter Melvin Ingram.

• read more: Sakoon Barkley is elusive

• read more: NFL on ESPN2: Payton and Eli Manning team up

• read more: Taylor Motton and the Panthers scored in the last minute

That’s what the NFL Network learned on Monday. Journalist Josina Anderson also spoke on the phone with the footballer.

“I signed my contract and I leave the airport,” he told her. It’s definitely a great system. I feel like this is the place for me. “

“I met the head coach [Mike] Tomlin. It shows that he is very involved and that he is the closest coach to the players. This is what affected me the most. He wants to win, and I want that too. ”

The 32-year-old spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2020, due to a knee injury, he was limited to seven games. He had 10 blocks and an interception, but could not defend from a job.

He had knocked down opposition centers at least seven times during the previous five campaigns. In his career, Ingram has made 49 quarterback sacks, 360 tackles and three thefts in 113 games on the Goodell Tour.

READ  Barry Bonds: The best power hitter of his generation

You May Also Like

Le jeune joueur du Miami Heat, Tyler Herro, fait grise mine lors d’un match NBA

Tyler is destroyed by Hero Dwayne Wade … and the heat fans

Nate Pearson to end the season as a relief

Nate Pearson to end the season as a relief

LeBron James, Anthony Davis et Chris Paul pourraient être réunis sous le maillot des Lakers

Magic: “LeBron, Chris Paul and Anthony Davis win title”

"If I were a locker, I would consider trading Anthony Davis for him."

“If I were a locker, I would consider trading Anthony Davis for him.”

MLP: Medieval Courses

MLP: Medieval Courses

Shareef O'Neal a fait ses grands débuts à LSU en NCAA

Sheriff O’Neill takes a big stop!

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *