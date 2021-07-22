MLP: July 21, 2021, Summary of Other Games at American League Grounds

Wednesday, July 21, 2021. 11:41 pm

(Update: Thursday, July 22, 2021. 12:35 p.m.)

BUFFALO, NY – JD Martinez and Hunter Renfro scored in back-to-back shots from home and the Boston Red Sox won the Toronto Blue Jays final on Wednesday at the Buffalo temporary home.

Midway through the third inning, the Blue Jays players and coaches rocked the fans at Sahlen Field. They will arrive in Toronto on June 30 to thank the Canadian government for the exemption.

Kike Hernandez, Rafael Devers and Michael Chavis also threw long balls to the Red Sox at the expense of the same Blue Jays who scored six runs in Monday’s 13-4 victory. For the first time since June 1997, the Red Sox have hit five homers in consecutive games against a single rival.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit the 32nd Homer for Toronto this season. George Springer added two runs in the sixth inning, followed by a long ball from DeScar Hernandez Blue Jays. The Toronto team ends the buffalo stay with a 12-11 record.

Kike Hernandez scored two runs in the third inning, and Devers and Chavis continued with their home side in the fourth and fifth inning. The return home from Martinez and Renfro came in the eighth round. The Red Sox lifted their record to 30-19, well above American positions.

Garrett Richards (6-5) allowed four wins in five and two-thirds of the innings and won the second straight start for the first time since mid-May. He defeated four enemies.

Garrett Whitlock occupied the eighth inning of Adam Ottavino for one inning and one-third. Matt Barnes was in the ninth round to complete his 20th save of the season.

Robbie Ray (8-5) gave the Red Sox the first three homers and hit four batters in five innings.

Blue Zeus and Red Sox’s Danny Johnson and Danny Santana left the game due to injuries sustained during the same game in the seventh inning.

Success for Rays in Meadows 9

Austin Meadows hit a two-run single with two strikeouts in ninth, allowing the Tampa Bay Race to win 5-4 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Randy Arosarena scored two home runs, helping the Race to its 10th win in 13 games.

Francisco Mejia started the ninth game with a single against Danner Scott (3-4), then Mike Junino was sent off after a strike.

Arosarena added a single in a play where the first goal collided with Ryan Mountcase and the second bot netted.

“I was slow to listen,” Mountcase said. I had no idea Pat was around. At this point, you can not take your eyes off the ball. “

Vidal Brujan was out in the bat, but Meadows recorded the ball with a two-strike count that was not a ball in the center field.

“We are very tough, we are united,” Arosarena said. We share the same mentality: we want to win the World Series. “

After three straight wins, the Orioles lost their second straight game.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said: “We haven’t seen it even once. It’s hard to swallow.”

Colin McHugh (3-1) did not give up a run in his two innings of the eighth and ninth.

Alexander Wells of Orioles began his first career.

He hit seven batters, allowing three runs and five wins in two innings of five and three.

Mountcase and Valaika lost home runs.

Other games at American League Grounds:

Texas 2 – Detroit 4

TEX: The Rangers lost the 8th game in a row

DET: The Tigers won the 6th match in a row

Philadelphia 5 – New York Yankees 6 (10th inning)

PHI: The Billies closed 5-2 in the eighth inning

NYY: Ryan Lamar made a decisive point

Cleveland 5 – Houston 4

CLE: Rookie Ernie Clement has scored 3 points this season

HOU: Astros lost for the first time in 7 duels against Indians

Minnesota 7 – White Socks de Chicago 2

MIN: Max Kepler is the second C.C.

CHI: The White Sox lost only fourth in 16 games against the duo