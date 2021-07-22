Joe Biden appoints new Ambassador to Canada

(Washington) US President Joe Biden has appointed David Cohen, a former chief executive of Philadelphia as chief of staff, as ambassador to Canada.

A lawyer, publicist and fundraiser who is a senior adviser to the boss of the American communications company Comcast. Cohen has long been a prospective candidate.

In addition to his many roles in various fields on the Comcast, the autobiography of a White House Mr. Cohen also served as the company’s director of diversity.

But he is no stranger to politics: in addition to being the company’s leading campaigner, Mr. Cohen spent five years as chief of staff for Philadelphia Mayor Ed Randall in the 1990s.

He also hosted the first fundraising event for Mr Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Among other expected appointments, Mr Fiden nominated Victoria Reggie Kennedy, a prominent Washington lawyer and widow of US Senator Ted Kennedy, as ambassador to Austria, and Jamie Horbutlian to fill the post in Slovenia.