In Cuba, “Covid 19 cases and deaths on the rise”

Cuba is experiencing a “dramatic increase” in Covid 19 cases in many of its provinces, especially the delta variant in circulation, the Pan-American Health Organization (PAO) said Wednesday. “Covit-19 cases and deaths are on the rise in Cuba, where many provinces are experiencing dramatic increases in pollution,” Karisa Etienne, director of the regional agency PAHO, told a news conference. ‘World Health Organization.

He said the situation in the tourist area of ​​Mathansas was “particularly severe”.

According to Ciro Ugart, head of PAHO’s Emergency Situations, the island, which has a population of 11 million, has been on record pollution since the virus appeared in March 2020.

“More than 43,000 cases have been registered, an increase of 21% (compared to the previous week), with an average of 6,199 daily cases”, Mr. Ugart underscores the fact that the delta variant is already in circulation in “many provinces”.

However, he made no contact with the recent mass protests that rocked the island on July 11 and 12. “The number of cases in Cuba is already increasing before the recent protests,” he said.

Cuba does not join the Kovacs vaccine distribution program, which is supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and administered by PAHO in Latin America.

However, a vaccination program was launched in mid-May with two vaccine candidates developed by Cuban scientists.

As of July 17, Ugarte reported that 3.3 million people, or “30% of the population, had been vaccinated at an even lower level”.

Cuban officials believe 70% of the population will be vaccinated by August.