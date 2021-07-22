Home Top News In Cuba, “Covid 19 cases and deaths on the rise”

Jul 22, 2021 0 Comments
Cuba is experiencing a “dramatic increase” in Covid 19 cases in many of its provinces, especially the delta variant in circulation, the Pan-American Health Organization (PAO) said Wednesday. “Covit-19 cases and deaths are on the rise in Cuba, where many provinces are experiencing dramatic increases in pollution,” Karisa Etienne, director of the regional agency PAHO, told a news conference. ‘World Health Organization.

He said the situation in the tourist area of ​​Mathansas was “particularly severe”.

