[저녁브리핑] SEC President Decentralized Token, FSC Foreign Exchange, Elon Musk

Gary Kensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of India (SEC), said that any token, including decentralized tokens, is subject to securities laws.

According to the Utilization and Reporting of Specific Financial Transaction Information (Special Provisions Act), the Financial Services Commission (FIU) Financial Intelligence (FIU) Virtual Property Business Report must be completed by September 24 for foreign cryptocurrency transactions. Open to Koreans. It was announced on the 22nd

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, told an online cryptocurrency conference on the 21st (local time) that ‘The Be Word’ owns his space company ‘SpaceX’ Bitcoin and has never sold it. This is the first time not only Tesla but also SpaceX has invested in Bitcoin.

The Central Bank of Korea has formed a partnership with Ground X, Caco Bank, Caco Bay, Consensus, Escore, KPMG, Onde and Kona I, which has been selected as the preferred bidder for Central Bank Digital Currency (CPTC) simulation.

The European Commission (EC) 20 (US time) has proposed a regulation that cryptocurrency operators must collect not only the sender, but also the information of the recipient of the cryptocurrency remittance that won about 1.35 million or more.

Companies bought $ 11.7 million worth of ethereal in the third week of July (July 12 to July 16), according to a report released by digital asset manager CoinShare on the 19th (US time).

About 14B2B (per person-to-person finance) companies are likely to close as the offer period for the Online Investment Connected Financial Business Act (One2) expires at the end of August.

Milk Partners (CEO Joe Jung-Min) announced that he will be doing a joint venture with the Hyundai Department Store on the 21st.

Domestic cryptocurrency exchange Pitamp (CEO Pak-Young Hyo) announced on the 22nd that it had signed a Vocational Education Cooperation Agreement with the University of Dong (President Yoon Seong) on ​​the 21st to develop skills for the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Blockchain company Iconloop (CEO Kim Jong-hyop) announced on the 22nd that it had developed an integrated ID (DIT) based identification system based on Blockchain distributed at the change ground in Bohang.



