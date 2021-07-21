The supercharger network will open to other electric cars in 2021

Elon Musk, owner and founder of Tesla, announced on Twitter that the Supercharger network will be open to electric vehicles from other manufacturers by the end of 2021. However, he did not specify the countries involved by this measure.

Already in 2018, Elon Musk mentioned the possibility of opening up its supercharger network to electric vehicles from other manufacturers. However, the millionaire has made his position known: Interested manufacturers must actively participate in the financing of the supercharger network, or fail They pay to use them.

Eventually, the plan to open up the Supercharger network to competition was put on hold, but it put Elon Musk on the table again without counting the matter. In fact, the CEO announced on Twitter He wanted to authorize other manufacturers of electric vehicles to use the supercharger network.

“We developed our own connector because there was no standard then, and Tesla only developed long-distance electric cars. This is a very thin connection for low and high power charging. We will open our supercharger network to other electric vehicles later this year. ” This Wednesday, July 21, 2021 Elon Musk promised on Twitter.

Also read: Electric Car Charging Station: Where to Find Stations in France?

Elon Musk confirms the launch of the Supercharger Network in 2021

So Tesla’s boss has confirmed this in person. It is true that opening the supercharger network for competing electric cars is not an easy task. Especially in the United States where Tesla uses a proprietary connector. In Europe, on the other hand, the change promises to be easy because the US company already uses standard CSS connectors.

Unfortunately and as usual, Elon Musk did not go into details in his tweet. In fact, it is not known when or when the first charging stations opened for other electric cars. As a reminder, Tesla has already begun talks with some superpowers to open its supercharger network to the competition. In Norway, the manufacturer can install additional stations on the same condition that they are open to other stations.

Previously, we also learned that the German Ministry of Transport had been in contact with Tesla to harmonize existing infrastructure with electric vehicles from other manufacturers. Meanwhile, Tesla continues to expand its supercharger network in all major cities in Europe.

Source: CNBC