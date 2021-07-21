Nate Pearson to end the season as a relief

Nate Pearson’s case is starting to worry many. After all, as the wounds still suffer, Jayas ’hope never finds a way to go.
Currently, Nate Pearson is still sidelined due to injury, which prevents him from doing his full potential. This is the story of his career – it’s a shame.
After learning that DJ Geach was going to be the DFA (hence Jay’s list of 40-man players), Jayce announced some bad news about the former first-round pick while talking about Nate Pearson. The roster’s GM Rose Atkins has announced that Pearson will only be a reliever at the end of the season.
He will start throwing again in a week (or a little more) and he will be back in the water in the pen.
This was also the case last year. Upon returning from his injury, Pearson was placed as a reliever because the time to rebuild his arm was too thin.
But there is more to it than that. Jayce doesn’t seem optimistic when he sees growing up as a guy who can “survive” the speed of a starter.
Yes, Alek Manova, passed him on the steps, to the surprise.
Does that mean Pearson will be a relief next year? Who knows. But for now, it looks like he’s better off throwing a round… but that could change quickly.
Anyway, we know Jayce needs help with the pen. If it could be him, it would be a success.
Pearson, for a long time, I had no idea what it took to become a Closer. He has the speed to do it, but he still has no control. I imagine Jayce wants to know the answer to that question.
Apparently, Pearson’s goal is to do the same as Aaron Sanchez in 2015, returning as a reliever (and dominant) following an injury as a starter, but becoming a starter again next year.
So, the next few weeks will be important for the rest of his life.
