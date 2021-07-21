Magic: “LeBron, Chris Paul and Anthony Davis win title”

The finals are simply over, the Bucks are just champions, and some are already looking forward to the future. This is the case of Magic Johnson, who spoke about the Chris Paul case. Things are very simple for him: if CB3 wants a title, he should join the lockers!

Chris Paul was almost there போது When the Suns took a 2-0 lead in these finals, almost everyone thought the legendary leader would win his first ring. Unfortunately for him Giannis Antodoconpo decided differently Some famous shows, last Tuesday. Will this failure reduce CP3? Of course not!

“Go back to work … I’m not retiring.” – Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/vcmDM4dIDA – HoopCentral July 21, 2021

I have the same mindset: go back to work … I’m not retiring if you ask.

Chris Paul wants to continue his life, now the question is where to find out? He has 44 million player options, but does he think he can win with the Suns next season? Nothing is less certain. There is only one solution for Magic Johnson: Fly to Los Angeles and find out LeBron James Lockers!

LeBron, Chris and AD. With a big three equalizing an NBA Championship! – Erwin Magic Johnson (ag Magic Johnson) July 21, 2021

That means a big 3 NBA title with LeBron James, Chris Paul and Anthony Davis!

If Chris Paul withdraws from contract with Paul Sons, his first call should be from his best friend LeBron James and the Lockers. – Erwin Magic Johnson (ag Magic Johnson) July 21, 2021

If Chris Paul does not carry out his wish with Sons, his first call should be from his best friend LeBron James and the Lockers.

So as for magic, if Chris Paul wants to rest with a ring under his belt, the best solution is to join more lockers! Will he agree to sit down for $ 44 million for that or will he hit the jackpot while continuing to write a great story with his young teammates in Phoenix? Point God is likely to spend short nights in the coming weeks!

Chris Paul in the locker, it is possible to consider his relationship with LeBron. But Devin Booker To There are arguments to convince your leader to stay!