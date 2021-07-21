Home Science Hubble has completely resumed its work and is already sending photos

Hubble has completely resumed its work and is already sending photos

Jul 21, 2021 0 Comments
Hubble has completely resumed its work and is already sending photos

The Toss quoted a NASA report as saying that the Hubble Space Telescope would completely resume its mission and send images back to Earth.

The Hubble Space Telescope is once again exploring near and far points in the universe. After the adjustment the scientific instruments returned to full function, which prevented observations for more than a month.“, Says the news.

NASA has uploaded new photos taken by Hubble to its website.

Distant galaxies were filmed

Photo: NASA

Scientific observations with orbital telescope instruments were completely halted on June 13 due to problems with the telescope’s on-board system responsible for executing commands and transmitting data to Earth. Hubble itself was in excellent condition.

NASA engineers found that the failure was due to a system that controls the power supply to the entire system. Initial attempts to recover it failed, forcing the administration of the mission to decide on the inclusion of additional Hubble tools that could perform similar functions.

The Hubble Space Telescope has been in operation since 1990. It has made more than 1.5 million observations of the universe. NASA has sent five passengers to support it during the spacecraft. The last was in 2009.

NASA plans to launch Hubble’s successor James Webb Telescope later this year.

READ  The Boeing-built Moon Rovers have won a major position in Washington state

You May Also Like

This Saturday the asteroid 'will pass close to Earth; Understand

This Saturday the asteroid ‘will pass close to Earth; Understand

The study points to what saved lives when the whole earth froze

The study points to what saved lives when the whole earth froze

Ellinigo: Plans for the Coastal Area and the Marina Galleria

Ellinigo: Plans for the Coastal Area and the Marina Galleria

Does NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Work Like a Phone Camera? Find Out Here

Does NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope act like a telephone camera? Find out here

Scientists reveal for the first time two unusual specific heat changes of uranium telluride superconductors – Scientific Research – CNBetta.com

china-space-craft

China’s reusable spacecraft returns | China | Location | Technology | Science | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *