Analysis: Erdogan wants to separate Cyprus – EU and US collapse

Turkish troops invaded Cyprus in 1974. It is a reflection of the conspiracy of a Greek Cypriot paramilitary group with the support of the Cypriot National Guard and the Greek military junta. This is the UN. Led to the separation of Cyprus with the supervised green line, which still exists today. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey, was declared independent.

Over the years, UN-sponsored mediators have tried in vain to unite the parties, end the island’s divisive faction, and endanger entire communities such as the formerly prosperous coastal city. Famagusta. Until 1974, Varosha district was a tourist destination on the coast with hotels, residential buildings and shops.

But when the Turkish army arrived, the people fled in panic and Varosha was fenced off with barbed wire, oil barrels and tarmac. The buildings collapsed and the plants were slowly pushed out of the asphalt. The UN adopted in 1984. According to the resolution, only residents of the then Varosa can resettle there.

People walk through abandoned buildings with Turkish and Turkish Cypriot flags before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the newly opened beach area in the disputed Warosha district. Photo: Nedim Enginsai



However, during an official visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week to celebrate the Turkish invasion of northern Cyprus, Turkish Cypriot officials announced a partial visit to Maras (Turkish name of visit) in November 2020. Public utility where people have the opportunity to reclaim their property.

– Life begins again. Erdogan said a new era would begin in Maras for the benefit of all.

In a Turkish-controlled speech in the capital, Nicosia, he reiterated his demand for a two-state solution, namely dividing the island into a Greek Cypriot nation in the south and a Turkish Cypriot in the north.

“Negotiations will not make any progress unless they recognize the existence of two peoples and two states with equal rights for all,” he said, dismissing the UN peace initiative.

– Can’t waste another 50 years on this issue, he said.

It immediately drew strong criticism from the Greek Cypriot side, but also from the European Union and the United States internationally.

“I want to send a strong message to Mr Erdogan and his political aide that these are unacceptable actions and that any of Turkey’s demands will not be accepted,” said Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiates.

According to European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen, Brussels will never split. EU Foreign Minister Joseph Porrell called the actions of the Turkish Cypriot secessionist group an “unacceptable unilateral decision.” The French Foreign Ministry was a provocation and damaged confidence. US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen commented:

– The United States views Turkey’s action on the Warsaw issue as provocative, unacceptable, and inconsistent with the country’s previous commitment to engage in constructive negotiations.

Erdogan is interested in the Turkish presence

President Erdogan has an economic and geopolitical interest in a Turkish presence in the region. This presents him with an argument for demanding potential gas and oil deposits in the regional seas around northern Cyprus. His provocative studies in the Mediterranean have been in conflict with the European Union, including the military, in violation of international law.

According to the European Union, the United States and the NATO security alliance, Erdogan is an issue of armed involvement in Syria, Libya, Azerbaijan and soon even in Afghanistan. He is embroiled in a bloody conflict with the Kurds in Turkey and neighboring countries, and is increasingly pursuing a dictatorial policy domestically, and is West-West sensitive with Russia over Syria and arms deals.

At the same time, the EU is relying on Erdogan to prevent new refugee disasters. His plot in Cyprus makes the weak balance process even more difficult if possible.

Turkets leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan i Varosha. Built: Nedim Enginsai

