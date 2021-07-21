Air Mauritius to return to London in October?









Airlines Air Mauritius Scheduled for early October Mauritius And London, The British capital currently serving with Air France via Paris.

The boundaries of the Indian Ocean island are closed to visitors Since the beginning of March Due to Covid 19 infection, Somewhat reopened On July 15, the Mauritian National Airlines now displays one flight between its bases for the first week of October 2, 2021 Port Louis-Sir Sivosakur Ramkulam And airport London Heathrow, Powered by the Airbus A330-900neo, which can accommodate up to 28 passengers in business class and 260 passengers in economy. Departure will arrive at 10:10 pm on Saturday and arrive at 7:30 am the next day, with flights returning from Great Britain arriving at 5:00 pm on Sunday and landing at 7:55 am the next day.

Air Mauritius will once again compete with British Airways, which announced its return from Gatwick on August 13. SSR-LHR flights can already be booked by coding with Air France via Paris-CDG, which will return live to Mauritius on August 6; The Mauritian company has returned to the French capital July 13.

The Health measures have been imposed on visitors The airline summarized Mauritius as follows: From July 15 to September 30, vaccinated passengers must “book a vacation package at a Govt-secured certified hotel”, while those who have not been vaccinated must book a 14-day stay at an official segregated hotel, including food and accommodation. They will have to stay in a hotel room for these 14 days. ”

Upon arrival in Port-Louis, resort travelers (vaccinated) and isolated travelers (non-vaccinated) will be sent to two different health corridors to reach their hotels; They will have colored cards to distinguish which two types are found. All will be subjected to one of the health counters for temperature measurement, settlement control and PCR testing. Suspected cases will be “isolated and monitored by the Ministry of Health”. All visitors will be subjected to PCR tests on days 7 and 14 before “integrating the community to visit the island” (tests were canceled on October 1 for those who were vaccinated – if all goes well).

365 days a year, the Air-Journal informs you for free. Donate to the site and participate in its development!

I make a donation



