Against Australia, a good win to end the tour

Rafael Ibanez was still an international hooker, the last time the Blues won a summer series, in 2006 with moderate Romania (62-14) and South Africa (36-26).

One win in New Zealand in 2009 and two wins in Argentina in 2012 and 2016 – they were satisfied with junk food and have brought back some memorable suitcases that already call into question the usefulness of these long trips. Are trying.

This year again the question arose: what is the point of going to Australia to challenge one of the best teams in the world without the top 14 finalists and being subjected to severe isolation there, or most executives injured or not saved?

The usual “second knives” responded on the pitch, following a tragic turmoil following a siren (23-21) in Brisbane last week, and then signing their first French victory since the 1990s between the Wallabies (28-26) in Melbourne on Tuesday. .

“We wanted this tour to showcase potential, and at this level, we are already satisfied,” Ibnes commented on Thursday, now the general manager of Blues.

“This tour will allow us to highlight ourselves towards the next international event,” he added, “in view of the 2023 World Cup in France.”