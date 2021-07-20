Val de Marne. Where to go to see outdoor cinema in the next few days?

Residents of many cities in Val-de-Marne can enjoy the magic of outdoor cinema (© Wall-de-Marne Tourism Office)

How about going to the movies when the sunny days return and enjoying the summer temperatures?

Outdoor sessions at the end of July

This summer, as in other fields, some cities in Val-de-Marne are hosting open-air cinema screenings.

A nice, unusual and friendly way to find or rediscover multiple images:

Thursday, July 22, 2021: In the Gretel, in the Park de la Bruce, pictured Spider-Man: The new generation Screened at 10:10 p.m. Before the screening, fun workshops will be organized to discover the cinema from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Saturday July 24, 2021: Successful French film in Seville-Laro, in the city’s Department Park The sense of celebration Screened at 10 p.m. In Vitri-sur-Sean, at Coto Park, you can attend an American movie Jumanji: Next level 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29, 2021: In the Gretel, in the Park de la Bruce, pictured Out of quality Screened at 10 p.m. Workshops will be held from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Saturday July 31, 2021: Picture at Champini-sur-Marne, Rene-Rousseau Stadium Call of the Forest Screened at 10 p.m. Sports activities will take place shortly before 7pm. In Vitri-sur-Seen, in Koto Park, picture Good luck Algeria 9:30 p.m.

