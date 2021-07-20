Home Top News The American University won the right to impose the vaccine on students

The American University won the right to impose the vaccine on students

Jul 20, 2021 0 Comments
The American University won the right to impose the vaccine on students

Magistrate Damon Leysi of South Bent Court, east of Chicago, handed down the first verdict in the case, but it is being appealed to the Supreme Court.

Captured by eight students in a hurry, he refused to suspend the new health rules imposed by Indiana University with a view to resuming classes on his campuses from August 1 to August 15.

You May Also Like

Covid-19: Paris strikes London over isolation of travelers returning from France

Covid-19: Paris strikes London over isolation of travelers returning from France

Australie-France samedi dernier à Brisbane.

Australia’s red card against France has been revoked, accusing Blues of simulation

A stone was thrown from the Australian city of Carcassonne

A stone was thrown from the Australian city of Carcassonne

The Retro Fashion Trend of 1950s Dress And 1920s Dress

Scientists say the Great Barrier Reef outlook is "very bad"

Scientists say the Great Barrier Reef outlook is “very bad”

Who will collect the loot? 30 tons of Venezuelan gold trapped in London in a surprising legal battle

Who will collect the loot? 30 tons of Venezuelan gold trapped in London in a surprising legal battle

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *