Hacking Microsoft Servers | Common Western front to condemn China

(Washington) Canada, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have all accused Microsoft of hacking exchange servers, which is very rare, according to an expert who interviewed La Press.

Nicola Proup

Press

General condemnation

On Monday, Canada, the United States, the European Union, NATO and the United Kingdom formally accused China of illegally hacking about 400,000 Microsoft Exchange email servers used by numerous governments and private companies around the world. In particular, the group accuses Beijing of appointing a group of hackers known as Hafnium to infiltrate. “The move has put thousands of Canadian companies at risk, and even if Microsoft has taken the right steps, in some cases it will continue,” Secretary of State Mark Corneo said in a joint statement on Monday. Minister of Public Defense Bill Blair and Minister of National Defense, Harjit Sajjan. “Canada firmly believes in the Ministry of Defense (MSE) [de la Chine] Microsoft Exchange is responsible for the widespread compromise of servers. ”

No retaliation

Several observers noted on Monday that no punitive measures had been announced against Beijing. However, the infiltration of Microsoft’s servers was discovered and reported in March, with spy material aimed at attacking, for example, the removal of energy transfer equipment or other infrastructure by Marine Corps researcher Brandon Valeriano, a University of Virginia expert and cyber security expert. “You did not respond to spying with attacking military operations,” he said. It’s not like they hurt or killed people நாம் We also know that sanctions have no effect on behavior, and it’s not certain that it goes any further than that. No one wants data being stolen, of course, but this is something all states do. ”

“Rather weird”

Brandon Valeriano notes that such a united front for denouncing computer hacking is not unprecedented, but that it is “rather different.” “When a single country comes forward and says they are the victims of theft, it is not clear here who the culprit is, it is difficult to know what happened because it is the expectation of one country. Single country. No. Since Joe Biden came to power in January, the United States has been more willing to work with allies. “We are already seeing changes, and I personally would like to see similar commonalities in the future. ”

Elections at the crossroads of foreign governments

The Canadian government’s cybersecurity agency released a statement last Friday outlining some of the threats that foreign actors could pose to the next federal election campaign, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to unleash in the coming weeks. The report, filed by the Communications Security Agency (CST), blamed China, Russia and Iran for the majority of online attacks and threats against democratic means at home and elsewhere in the country. World since 2015. CSE believes that Canada is currently not a big target and that the growing number of actors have the tools, ability and understanding of the Canadian political landscape to take action in the future. ‘They are motivated by a strategic motive’.

