Home Science Does NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope act like a telephone camera? Find out here

Does NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope act like a telephone camera? Find out here

Jul 20, 2021 0 Comments
Does NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Work Like a Phone Camera? Find Out Here

Every time NASA shares a picture of the place on Twitter or Instagram and explains what it is, many in the comments section ask how these photos were taken, whether the colors are real, and most importantly, they inquire about the cameras fitted with the Hubble telescope. The space company, in its latest post on Instagram, said it has received that question frequently and, therefore, wants to break it down for space enthusiasts. To get started, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope takes a snapshot and does not re-color the image, which is what a mobile phone camera does.

NASA He said Hubble’s camera would take photos of the wide range of wavelengths coming to Earth in grayscale. Following this, scientists use different color filters in telescopes to take expressions, assign a color to each filter relative to the wavelength, and combine color images to create images.

Several full-color photographs shared by the space company, Hubble, were created by combining three separate expressions – each taken in red, green and blue light.

“When mixed, these three colors can recreate any color of light visible to the human eye,” NASA said in a statement. “Televisions, computer monitors and video cameras recreate colors to show an image!”

NASA said that scientists use the closest approximation of the ultraviolet and infrared spectra in the visible light spectrum to represent that information. The company said this is done because colors cannot be seen in the ultraviolet and infrared spectra. That said, the color in the Hubble images is used to highlight interesting features of the celestial body being studied. The company then explained it with the help of an example.

NASA shared an image of The Ring Nebula, shown in deep blue in the center, visible in light, representing helium, the inner ring, shown in cyan, glowing hydrogen and oxygen, while the red outer ring is made up of nitrogen and sulfur. So, the images taken by NASA’s Hubble telescope are created that way.

Meanwhile, the space agency shared two photos of the spacecraft on Twitter on Monday and wrote: “Hubble’s back!”

One of the pictures shows a three-armed spiral galaxy. NASA added, “After the Hubble team successfully operated the backup hardware on the telescope, the lab came to work over the weekend and took these Galaxy snapshots.”

READ  Artemis Moon begins to attach NASA rocket for mission

You May Also Like

Ellinigo: Plans for the Coastal Area and the Marina Galleria

Ellinigo: Plans for the Coastal Area and the Marina Galleria

Scientists reveal for the first time two unusual specific heat changes of uranium telluride superconductors – Scientific Research – CNBetta.com

china-space-craft

China’s reusable spacecraft returns | China | Location | Technology | Science | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

| The doctor explains the cerebrospinal fluid leak and its causes

| The doctor explains the cerebrospinal fluid leak and its causes

Life on Mars: NASA's Curiosity rover detects methane gas on Mars, a sign of life on Mars! | Life on Planet Mars: NASA Curiosity rover discovers methane gas on Mars

Life on Mars: NASA’s Curiosity rover detects methane gas on Mars, a sign of life on Mars! | Life on Planet Mars: NASA Curiosity rover discovers methane gas on Mars

Science or witchcraft? .. The horoscope reveals how to predict events

Science or witchcraft? .. The horoscope reveals how to predict events

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *