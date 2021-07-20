Briefly MLP: Alec Manova is not tomorrow | Luis Rojas suspended two games

Isn’t Alek Manova tomorrow?
He slipped on the steps of Sahlan Field, not 100%. He goes on the injured list.
Speaking of Jayce, the Buffalo Bison School Club will be back to Buffalo on August 10th.
Jackie Robinson’s wife is 99 years old
Happy birthday to her.
Luis Rojas suspended two games
He argued very seriously with the authorities.
Players of the Week
Mitch Honiger and Willie Adams receive the award.
Max Munchie Signature Auckland
We are openly talking about the recently selected opportunity in the draft, not the Dodgers player.
New podcast for Big Poppy
Jared Carabis and Sox Legend will have their show.