Australia’s red card against France has been revoked, accusing Blues of simulation

For Saturday’s Australia-France match, there are talking risks between the comments made by the Wallabies and the decision to cancel the red card.

Upcoming controversy. World Rugby announced on Monday that a disciplinary authority had revoked the red card taken by Australian Marika Corybette during the Wallabies (33-30) win over France in Brisbane on Saturday. The Melbourne Rebels winger sent New Zealand referee Ben O’Keefe on top in the fifth minute to deal with too much, leaving fourteen of his teammates out.

This did not prevent them from winning and losing the series against the French, two wins at a time. Wallaby coach Dave Rennie accused the French players, especially Jellonch, of being guilty of simulation after the match.

The Wallace coach tackles the attitude of the French

“He took advantage of the situation. Said the French captain’s Wallace coach. He felt something like a shock in his head, and he put his hands on his face, five seconds later before collapsing, the point of impact was completely gone. ” Before repaint: “Whenever something like a shock to the head happens, these guys (French) He pretended to hit them in the face with a sniper. The question is: should we tell our soldiers to drop to the ground as the French did every contact close to the head area? I don’t think that’s the spirit of the game. »

As for the Australians’ appeal following the red card, “L.A.Player Marika Corybet admitted that she technically made the worst game worthy of a red card», Refers to the world rugby news release. “After considering all the evidence, Marika Coriopte overcame French third-seeded Anthony Gelonche to be the first to make shoulder-to-shoulder contact in the fifth minute of the match.. «Then, by impact, any contact with the chest and neck was accidental in the area of ​​the choroid.», Refers to the text. “Based on this, the Committee does not maintain a red card and the player is free to restart immediately.2, explains world rugby. He could be included in the Pladislow Cup against New Zealand from the next Wallabies match on August 7.

