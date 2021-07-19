The vision of the Great Barrier Reef is “very bad”

Despite signs of recent confirmation, Australian scientists are warning of the state of this unique ecosystem.

There are opportunities for the future “Too badAccording to the Great Barrier Reef, although this unique ecosystem appears to have recovered somewhat over the past year, Australian government scientists announced on Monday that UNESCO should determine its place on the World Heritage List.

Also read:World Heritage: Towards the Elimination of Liverpool and the Great Barrier Reef

The United Nations released in June the recommendations of its Experts and Advisory Committees, which recommended that the site be placed on the list of sites with the largest barrier engraved in the World Heritage List in 1981. “In danger“Because of its degradation, many of them are caused by the recurrence of coral bleaching events as a result of climate change.

Obstacles are very rare

The Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) says coral reefs are currently in the process of recovering after a decade of stressful events for the entire system due to the impact of warming waters and hurricanes.

But these leisure hours are increasingly rare due to global warming, and in their annual report released Monday, scientists at the government agency observed the health of the Great Barrier for 35 years.

«A series of extreme weather events associated with warming and the proliferation of starfish «Crown of thorns» Increases and often creates stress, which gives the patches less chances to recoverSaid Paul Hardisti, managing director of Ames.

Increase in the last two years

Scientists have observed 127 reefs by 2021, noting that hard coral has increased in 69 of the 81 sites seen in the past two years.

Other scientific data released in October show that it has lost half of its 2,300 km of coral reefs since 1995, as a result of several bleaching episodes related to warming water temperatures.

“Very bad” future prospects

Britta Schaffelke, director of AIIMS research projects, shows the latest findings “Ray of hope for the regression of the rocks.

But he added: “Future prospects were even worse due to the dangers of global warming and other factors affecting rock-forming organisms..