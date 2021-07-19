Home Science | The doctor explains the cerebrospinal fluid leak and its causes

| The doctor explains the cerebrospinal fluid leak and its causes

Jul 19, 2021 0 Comments
| The doctor explains the cerebrospinal fluid leak and its causes

This fluid acts as a cushioning to move the brain and the adjacent spinal cord safely. The top of the brain and spinal cord both have three layers to keep them safe. That is, the first layer beyond the brain is the pia mater, the second layer is the arachnoid, and the third layer is the dura mater. The CSF fluid is located between the second layer and the third layer.

CSF fluid leaks out as a hole is made in the third layer of dura mater outside the brain. To put it more simply, the fluid inside you will form layers like a gel-like structure around it. This fluid leak is called CSF Leak. This hole can often occur for no apparent reason, due to hereditary diseases, head injuries or other surgical mistakes and connective tissue disease. People with this disease also have weak skin and heart. CFL can occur because the dura mater of the brain is weak.

Brain
Photo by Alina Groopniak on Unsplash

The trio of Toro, Arachnoid and Bio Matter are called meninges. These protect the brain from external infections. Bacteria and viruses in the nose and ears can enter the brain and cause infections in the meninges when a perforation occurs in the brain and causes CFL.

READ  Climate change: Earthquake 'Hague' reveals the extent of ocean warming

You May Also Like

Ellinigo: Plans for the Coastal Area and the Marina Galleria

Ellinigo: Plans for the Coastal Area and the Marina Galleria

Does NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Work Like a Phone Camera? Find Out Here

Does NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope act like a telephone camera? Find out here

Scientists reveal for the first time two unusual specific heat changes of uranium telluride superconductors – Scientific Research – CNBetta.com

china-space-craft

China’s reusable spacecraft returns | China | Location | Technology | Science | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

Life on Mars: NASA's Curiosity rover detects methane gas on Mars, a sign of life on Mars! | Life on Planet Mars: NASA Curiosity rover discovers methane gas on Mars

Life on Mars: NASA’s Curiosity rover detects methane gas on Mars, a sign of life on Mars! | Life on Planet Mars: NASA Curiosity rover discovers methane gas on Mars

Science or witchcraft? .. The horoscope reveals how to predict events

Science or witchcraft? .. The horoscope reveals how to predict events

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *