News | Australia: The chances of the Great Barrier Reef are “very bad”

There are opportunities for the future “Too bad“For the Great Barrier Reef, although this unique ecosystem appears to have recovered somewhat last year, Australian government scientists announced on Monday that UNESCO should determine its place on the World Heritage List.

In June, the United Nations released recommendations from its expert and advisory committees recommending that the major ban, inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1981, be placed on a list of sites “at risk” for its deterioration. As a result of climate upheavals, coral bleaching episodes are recurring.

The Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) says coral reefs are currently in the process of recovering after a decade of stressful events for the entire system due to the impact of warming waters and hurricanes.

But these leisure hours are increasingly rare due to global warming, and in their annual report released Monday, scientists at the government agency observed the health of the Great Barrier for 35 years.

“A series of extreme weather events associated with warming and the proliferation of starfish + crown of thorns + increasingly creating strong and frequent pressure, which gives the reefs less chance to recover.“Paul Hardisti, managing director of AIIMS, said.

Scientists have observed 127 reefs by 2021, noting that hard coral has increased in 69 of the 81 sites seen in the past two years.

Other scientific data released in October show that it has lost half of its 2,300 km of coral reefs since 1995, as a result of several bleaching episodes related to warming water temperatures.

Britta Schaffelke, Director of AIMS Research Programs, “Recent Findings”Ray of hope for the regression of the rocks“.

But he addedFuture prospects were even worse because of the dangers of global warming and other factors affecting rock-forming organisms. “.