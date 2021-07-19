LeBron James becomes North American box office king with the new space jam

(AFP) – “Space Jam: New Era” topped the North American box office over the weekend with $ 31.6 million, a record for a family film since the epidemic hit the screens, according to figures released Sunday. Specialized company.

The film, which is a mix of animation and real-world scenes, is a sequel to the famous 25-year-old original “Space Jam”. Current basketball superstar LeBron James is making headlines this time around in place of Michael Jordan.

In this new installment, LeBron will partner with James Bucks Bunny and other Looney Tunes to rescue his son who was trapped by an artificial intelligence company.

Despite more than mixed reviews – the New York Post newspaper calls it “disgusting” – it topped the “Space Jam 2” rankings, dropping last weekend’s leader “Black Widow”, the last dated Marvel.

This Avengers spin-off, in which Scarlett Johansson turned out to be Natasha Romanoff, a Russian killer superhero, recorded $ 25.6 million in earnings on Friday and Sunday, compared to the $ 80.4 million received in its first days at the firm Relations Exhibition Relationships.

In third place is the psychological thriller “Escape Game 2: The World Is a Trap” from Sony Studios, which grossed $ 8.8 million.

The ninth installment of the “Fast and Furious” saga is in fourth place with $ 7.6 million, a four-week total of 4 154 million.

Finally, another series concludes this Top 5: “Baby Boss 2: A Family affair” raises 7 4.7 million.

The animated film follows the “Boss Baby” box released four years ago and tells the story of the “boss kid” who never left anyone indifferent.

Top 10 places:

“American Nightmare 5: No Limits” (2 4.2 million)

“Noiseless 2” (2.1 million)

“Roadrunner” (1.9 million)

“Cruella” (1,1 million)

“Pig” (945.000)