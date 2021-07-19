How to increase or decrease the text of a particular application on the iPhone

This new tool is available in the iOS 15 update.

With the advent of iOS 15, Apple has been able to incorporate many tools into its configuration that make the life of its users easier when using its mobile devices. For example, the topic of conversation in recent weeks Live text output, IPhone holders can extract text directly from an image, from a file in the gallery, or from a photo taken with a cell phone camera.

Likewise, much has been said about this New options coming from FaceTime, Apple’s video calling communication application, in which Android users who receive the invitation link can now participate, as well as other surprises.

However, these are not the only innovations in this mobile operating system, as it responds to many requests from its users. Apple has implemented an option that contributes to your visual relaxation. In the past, if an iPhone user wanted to reduce or increase the amount of text on their cell phone, they could do so, but the settings they selected would be set by default for all applications and areas of the mobile.

Now, with the new update, it is possible to classify in which application the changes will be installed so that the device is highly customizable and reliable according to the needs of each user. In this way, for example, You can only limit text to applications that require space that has better delivery, such as mail or word; On the other hand, you can leave too much text on apps like Twitter or Facebook, which requires a much clearer font when scrolling.

It must be remembered This latest update is only available for the beta version of iOS 15, Which is expected to be the final version that will reach all iPhone terminals by the end of this 2021.

With this in mind, the steps described below will naturally work for all iPhone users who decide to update their cell phone operating system.

First you need to confirm it IOS Control Center already has text size option You can trust this tool from any screen of the device. To do this, you must follow these steps:

1. Open the Control Center. You should swipe from the top right corner of the screen and check if there is an option Text size It is already hosted.

2. If not shown, go ahead Setting up Then Control Center.

3. In this menu, you need to search for the option More restrictions, And tap the plus sign that appears on the left Text size, And ready!

You need to check if the option is in iOS Control Center.

After this, it will be easy to resize the text of any application:

1. Open the application where you want to change the text.

2. Swipe across the screen from the top right corner to open the screen. Control Center.

3. A series of icons will appear. Tap the one with the letters A (which indicates the option Text size).

4. Immediately, a switch will appear at the bottom of the screen, allowing you to choose between resizing only for the app you have open or for all the apps on your cell phone. Move the switch to the left to select only one application.

5. Adjust the font size with the rest of the controls that appear in the center of the screen and tap any area Control Center. Swipe up to see the application screen. We need to see changes.

Central control will help adjust the size of the text.

This way you can customize the size of the text in each application, taking into account your needs and ways to use the iPhone.

