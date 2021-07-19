At least 30 people have been killed in a landslide in Mumbai, India

A landslide caused by heavy rains in three suburbs of Mumbai, India, has killed at least 30 people in a series of house collapses that could force authorities to evacuate people living in dangerous areas.

Local television showed rescuers using their hands to dig up bodies. Authorities said more deaths were believed to be under the rubble. Rescuers were also seen carrying the wounded through narrow corridors.

Heavy rains in the past 24 hours have inundated many parts of the city, disrupted suburban rail services and left “Monte Carlo” alive in India’s financial capital.

The Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast heavy rains over the coasts of Mumbai and the industrial state of Maharashtra for the next four days.

“We will make the immediate decision to move those in dangerous situations to permanent settlements,” Nawab Malik, the state minister, said in a tweet from ANI News, a Reuters ally.

Heavy rains, especially during the monsoon season in India from July to September, often lead to the collapse of old or illegally constructed buildings.

Authorities have registered 11 incidents of houses or walls collapsing in the Mumbai area in the last 24 hours.

In one neighborhood, officials added, about six huts collapsed on top of each other at the foot of a hill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a tweet and announced assistance to the victims.



