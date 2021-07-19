A magnificent fire at a London pipeline station, with hundreds of firefighters at the scene

On Monday 28 June a fire broke out at the Elephant and Castle station in south London, England.

According to witnesses, “An explosion and a big ball fire” Appeared from below the station. “We opened the window for a second because we could hear people screaming and we could smell something very strong,” he said. Sarah Scarpa, who lives near the station, tells the Mirror.

One hundred firefighters intervened at the scene, according to British newspapers. Circumstances are unknown at this time, but “We do not think this incident is related to terrorism.”, Referred to the Metropolitan Police on social networks.

Trains can no longer stop temporarily at the station.

In videos posted on social networks, violent outbursts can be seen. It is not yet known if there are any injuries.