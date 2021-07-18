Home Top News Rescuing a small whale stranded in the Thames

Rescuing a small whale stranded in the Thames

Jul 18, 2021 0 Comments
La baleine est restée plusieurs heures bloquée sur les rouleaux d’une écluse de la Tamise.
Hundreds of people gathered at Richmond Lock and Veer in south-west London, where a whale was trapped in the lock cylinders overnight from Sunday to Monday.


A small whale (probably three to four meters long) washed up on the banks of the Thames in London.

Videos filmed by residents show a man belonging to the port authority spraying the animal in a jet of water.

A team from the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) arrived at the scene around 9pm. According to the news site, firefighters were on site, as was the British Divers Marine Rescue Service. Defender.

It is believed that the whale was first spotted at noon, a few miles from the river.

The mammal was finally released at 1:00 a.m. Monday.

Glenn Nicholets of the London Fire Brigade told the BBC the whale had been moved to another location. ையான Fixed She will be examined to determine the extent of her injuries.

“Everyone here hopes to get him out of there.” We could not believe our eyes when we saw the poor beast, something like this does not happen every day in Richmond. ”Richmond resident Jack Manketo told the newspaper Defender.

The Mink Whale, also known as the Mink Whale, is a very isolated species that is rarely found in schools, which explains why only one animal was discovered.

