Victor Jewers hacked Trump, but could not face a major cyber attack

(Paris) Dutch protocol hacker Victor Jeevers hacked Trump’s Twitter account twice, but failed to thwart the latest ransomware attack by the Revolutionary Group, which killed lives around the world through a compromise with American software Casey.

For twenty years, Victor Jewers had to detect computer vulnerabilities and report them and fix them before hackers could capture them. He says more than 5,000 vulnerabilities have been detected, including a few hundred with volunteer friends at the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Publishing (DIVT), which was created in 2019, of which he is president.

Like volunteer firefighters

“You can see us a little bit like a team of volunteer firefighters,” he explains in a video interview with AFP from his home in The Hague. “Your house is on fire, flames are coming out of it, guys with Dutch accents are putting out the fire.”

Photo by Nacho Kalong, AFP Victor Givers, President of the Netherlands Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure, poses at The Hague on July 14, 2021.

This bearded man, regardless of his age, has been researching computer vulnerabilities “for good” for the past two decades.

In his hunting table: The acquisition of Donald Trump’s Twitter account on two occasions did not show much interest in protecting it as an essential tool of his power.

Shortly before the 2016 US election, Trump discovered that he had a password to his Twitter account with two Azolites, which he had already used on his Center account, and it was leaked following a cyber attack: yourefired, His identifying phrase on the show Trainee.

Photo by Sam Hodgson, archiving new working hours Shortly before the 2016 US election, Trump discovered that he had a password to his Twitter account with two Azolites, which he had already used on his Center account, and it was leaked following a cyber attack: yourefired.

They immediately alert Trump’s campaign team and federal officials. They have no comment, but the password has been changed.

Last year, Victor Jewers decided to re-check the strength of the password of someone who is now president of the United States. He tests very original maga2020! (Make America Great Again, One of Trump’s slogans)) And he is terrified that he will be allowed to control the account again.

Apparently, there I was, saying to myself, “No! He is not! ”He says. Imagine having a tweet like “Attack the police”. There are plenty of people who follow him blindly. Victor Jewers

At the moment, Jewers’ invention is not in the shadows. Although the White House denies that anyone has access to Trump’s account, he has been making international headlines and sparking a criminal investigation in the Netherlands.

During his imprisonment, Victor Jeevers and his friends, who wanted to “leave something for the benefit of the next generation”, were particularly interested in all the tools used for delivery.

Weakness was seen in Kasia, but it was too late

Their focus is also on the American software company Casey, whose products are used by thousands of companies around the world to manage their networks.

Last April, White Boonstra, one of the DIVD sluts, found a major impact on a company’s product. TIVT warns the American publisher and participates in immediate initiatives to close the loopholes.

Unfortunately, the Russian-speaking hacker group Revil was already on the scene … launching its attack before any repair efforts were successful.

Photo by Tato Ruvik, Archives Last April, one of the TIVD slots found a major impact on the company’s production. But it was too late and the cyber hackers found him in front of him.

The hack, which is the key to the $ 70 million ransom demand, has affected more than 1,500 businesses worldwide, including the Swedish supermarket chain Coop, which has been forced to close more than half of its stores for several days.

“It’s hard to swallow,” Victor Givers admits, liking his organization’s performance as a kind of International Committee of the Red Cross. “It’s not a fact preceded by the perpetrators, but the fact that the victims were.”