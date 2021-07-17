UNESCO: Approval of a reform aimed at enhancing global cooperation in education

More than 85 ministers and leaders of the international education community have endorsed the reform, which aims to enhance global cooperation in education to better address the serious and persistent obstacles posed by the COVID epidemic. 19 Education and placement of education at the center of political agendas, UNESCO announced on Friday.

The Ministerial Debate on the World Education Forum organized by UNESCO on the sidelines of the United Nations High Level Political Forum sent a “strong message” on the common commitment of countries, multilateral, bilateral and regional organizations. The Paris-based UN body said in a statement that civil society, the teaching profession, and students and youth need to take a new path to accelerate the 2030 agenda.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, on this occasion, called for better action in three priority areas of education: better data collection and sharing, better and more investment. Strengthening rational and international cooperation in education and, finally.

To promote integration in the field of data, UNESCO has announced the creation of a global educational laboratory that will provide access to education-related data and information to member countries and the international community. Updates on Education Policy Practices and Answers to COVID-19 Epidemiology.

As part of this reform of global cooperation in education, a high-level steering committee will be formed as part of the General Conference of UNESCO and the Paris Peace Council, chaired by France and during the World Summit on Education scheduled for November 2021. Announced by French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanker.

Led by the UNESCO Director-General and Head of Government, the High Level Steering Committee will provide strategic guidance, review progress, make recommendations on priorities, monitor and advocate for adequate funding, and promote coordination and coordination of partner activities.

The conference was initiated by UNESCO, UNICEF, the World Bank and the OECD on the responses of national education to the COVID-19 epidemic covering 142 countries.

The study found that one in three countries that close schools due to a health crisis has not yet implemented a solution school program.