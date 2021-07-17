Home Top News Tokyo Olympics – Luke Durbridge replaces Jack Hayek for Australia

Tokyo Olympics – Luke Durbridge replaces Jack Hayek for Australia

Jul 17, 2021 0 Comments
JO Tokyo - Luke Durbridge va remplacer Jack Haig pour l

Then Tour de France, Jack Hayek (Bahrain-Victorius) was to take part in the line race Tokyo Olympics. He fell during stage 3 and had to drop the Olympic deadline due to a broken collarphone, which Luke Durbridge (Team Bike Exchange) will change it as confirmed by the Australian Olympic Committee website: “It’s good for Luke to make his Olympic debut. His choice today is a great achievement for a racer who has competed at the highest level for a decade., Handed over the task force captain of the Australian team Olympic Games, Ian Chesterman. In Tokyo, Turbridge Formed with Richie Borde, Rohan Tennis And Lucas Hamilton, Which changes Cameron Mayor.

Video – Luke Durbridge replaces Jack Hayek in Tokyo

READ  Florida pair jailed for breaking COVID-19 quarantine as state breaks each day loss of life document — again

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

