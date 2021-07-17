Tokyo Olympics – Luke Durbridge replaces Jack Hayek for Australia

Then Tour de France, Jack Hayek (Bahrain-Victorius) was to take part in the line race Tokyo Olympics. He fell during stage 3 and had to drop the Olympic deadline due to a broken collarphone, which Luke Durbridge (Team Bike Exchange) will change it as confirmed by the Australian Olympic Committee website: “It’s good for Luke to make his Olympic debut. His choice today is a great achievement for a racer who has competed at the highest level for a decade., Handed over the task force captain of the Australian team Olympic Games, Ian Chesterman. In Tokyo, Turbridge Formed with Richie Borde, Rohan Tennis And Lucas Hamilton, Which changes Cameron Mayor.

Video – Luke Durbridge replaces Jack Hayek in Tokyo