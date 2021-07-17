Last day Kovit-19 figures from Estonia and Lithuania

3079 analyzes were performed last day, thus giving a positive test rate of 2.1%.

The number of confirmed infections in Estonia has reached 131,807, and 84,300 have been confirmed to be cured.

A total of 1271 people died in Estonia with Kovit-19.

17 Covid 19 patients are currently being treated in hospitals. The average age of hospital admissions was 61 years. Hospitals have nine patients over the age of 60.

The 14-day overall Covid 19 cases are 48.7 per 100,000 population estimated by the Estonian Department of Health.

A total of 595,102 people have been vaccinated against Covit-19 in Estonia, including 515,674 who have completed the course.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that 89 more people in Lithuania have been infected with the new coronavirus virus in the past day, but no new deaths have been reported from the virus-19 virus-related disease, Lithuania announced on Saturday.

More than 10,000 diagnostic tests are performed during the day.

A total of 4404 people died in Lithuania with Covid 19.

According to the Department of Statistics, the total number of 14-day outbreaks per 100,000 population in Lithuania is 28.2.

A total of 1,163,824 people have been fully vaccinated against Covid 19.