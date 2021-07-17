France XV: Seven changes to “beautiful” in Australia, Thomas holder

The Blues, depleted by a lack of senior players, lost their first match (23-21) in Brisbane (1991, 1999) before winning the second Tuesday (28-26) in Melbourne, thus signing their first win in Australia since June 30, 1990.

Coach Fabian Caldick, who has been forced to deal with injuries, is using Thomas for the first time on this summer tour. The Racing 92 winger was saved during the first two encounters against Wallaby.

He also gave his first choice to Pav opener Antoine Hustoy in place of Louis Carbone. The latter, so far the holder, did not appear in the twenty-three selected for this third and final test.

Note that six players (Barlot, Jellonch, Coolwood, Vincent, Benot and Zaminet) have a third start in ten days.

For his part, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie sent back eight players on Tuesday, including captain and flanger Michael Hooper, who scored in each of the first two games, and powerful winger Marica Corybet.

If they win on Saturday, the Blues will win the series against the Australians, while gaining their first significant victory since taking control of the Chaldeans at the end of 2019.

Under his leadership, France XV finished second in the last two editions of the Six Nations tournament and lost in the Finals Cup final against England last year.

Composition of France XV:

Jaminet – Benot, Parasi, Vincent, Thomas – (o) Hustai, (m) Coulot – Wokie, Jelonch (cap.), Gretin – Taofifenua, Cossacks – Folta, Barlot, Forlotta

Alternative: Adrillard, Walker, Pamba, Asako, Peconi, Iribaran, Pouth Theor, Herito



