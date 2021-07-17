Home Technology Fix Lots Wounds: Windows 11 Built-in 22000.65 New Version Experience-Windows 11

Fix Lots Wounds: Windows 11 Built-in 22000.65 New Version Experience-Windows 11

Jul 17, 2021 0 Comments

Following the release of the first preview version of Windows 11 (Built 22000.51), Microsoft recently released a second version preview update (Built 22000.56) for Insider users. Compared to the previous version, this time we mainly fixed some obvious bugs in the previous version and added some detailed experience.

Access:

Apple’s “Back to School Offer”: Mac, iPod and Airbnts get 20% off on Apple Care +.

1. Start menu

The new version adds a search bar at the top of the Start menu to make it easier for users to search for documents, applications, settings and other content.

After clicking, it will go directly to the search panel. In particular, the whole process is equivalent to adding shortcut input to the Start menu. Since the sizes of the two panels are not the same, the whole jump is really quite blunt, and the experience is not very good.

2. Update “Return”

The last version of the right-click menu canceled the “update” function, which was considered to provoke public outrage. After planning for a while, the “update” finally came back.But don’t be too happy this timeMicrosoftOnly the update is reset in the desktop menu, and File Explorer is still intact. At the same time, the menu shadow issue at both levels is not resolved, which is far from imaginable.

3. Taskbar “Show desktop”

“Display Desktop” is still narrower, but it is better than the previous version. The new version expands the implementation range of “Display Desktop”. Now you only need to move the mouse to the bottom right corner of the taskbar to enable this function. However, the “hover to show desktop” has not been restored, and those in need will have to wait a little longer.

READ  Bitcoin continues its hellish decline

4. Battery mode

The new version adds power mode adjustment (better performance / balance / better power capacity) and battery details, allowing you to see the battery charge and discharge conditions more intuitively. However, during the test, it was found that the new version of Power Mode does not modify the Power Mode in the traditional panel.

5. New notification style

New versionWindows Adjusted the style of the dialog box. Compared to the older version, it has a unique hierarchical feel and the performance is much better in dark mode.

6. Bucket chart function

“Doubt” is a basic functionality added in the new version. When you set the location of that location to “China”, you can call the “Doubt” dialog box using the shortcut key (Win +.). Currently, Microsoft is collaborating with the Chinese GIF provider Flash Alliance, the real experience is not bad. Basically, you can find the most popular online languages. However, there is still the problem of not being able to resize the dialog box. Truth be told, it’s very embarrassing to use.

7. Multi monitor management

The new version adds several monitor management functionality to the taskbar settings. For users with special needs, they can now adjust the display themselves.

8. More detailed synchronization

Although an earlier version of Windows 11 supported Chinese, it was not translated enough. The new version focuses on the localization of the “Settings” panel. Currently, most of the key functions are done (of course the quality of some localization needs to be improved), and you can compare the two screen shots yourself.

READ  Facebook eliminates practically 200 accounts tied to detest teams

Write at the end

In addition to the above, the new version also fixes personal details. For example, the Notification Center and Function Center add shadow effects, fix the dim issue of the Alt + TAB window, add “Adjust Sound Issues” in the volume menu, and more. In addition, the glitter issue of the taskbar, which was previously very loud, should now be resolved, at least it has not appeared since I tested it. Of course, in general, this is still a very … very … very early version, and it is not recommended for use as a production environment.

You May Also Like

Work on ear wireless headphones up to 45 hours of use at Jlab GO 2,190 baht.

Work on ear wireless headphones up to 45 hours of use at Jlab GO 2,190 baht.

A revolutionary development for "WhatsApp" .. Get rid of your phone and enjoy correspondence

A revolutionary development for “WhatsApp” .. Get rid of your phone and enjoy correspondence

WhatsApp makes video calls easier

WhatsApp makes video calls easier

WhatsApp bans 2 million Indian accounts for unauthorized use of total news feature | WhatsApp closes 20 lakh Indian accounts in a month!

WhatsApp bans 2 million Indian accounts for unauthorized use of total news feature | WhatsApp closes 20 lakh Indian accounts in a month!

They addressed the Russian oligarchy: head to space!

They addressed the Russian oligarchy: head to space!

PS5 is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers

PS5 is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *