Experts are investigating the fall of a meteorite in Cuba

Experts from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Pain) Explore a meteorite fall near the Ramon de los Yaquas area in the Eastern Province. Santiago de CubaThe island’s state media broke the news this Friday.

According to sources at the site, the pieces of cosmic rock considered to be 13 x 12 and 11 centimeters in size and weigh 2.76 kg.

During their interrogation with the residents of the area, they collected the testimony of the residents who heard the “noise like thunder” and then “a Fireball in the sky With the path of smoke and candles “.

The properties described by the witnesses of the fall of the object may be related to a MeteorHowever, a note from a digital publication called Qupad says that research by specialized companies should know whether or not to confirm it, as well as its origin and composition.

The last report of a meteorite crash in Cuba has been in the Violes area in the western province of Pinar del Rio since February 1, 2019.

After investigations, Cuban scientists concluded with some degree of certainty that the meteorite may have come from the asteroid Vesta, the third largest in the solar system, about 372 million kilometers from Earth.

When the meteorite struck Cuba – considered “the most significant phenomenon known in Cuba” – it shattered into more than a hundred meteorites.

Among the components checked for composition, silicos (22.5%), iron (22.3%), sulfur (16.48%), and magnesium (5.8%) stand alone with small residues of sodium, aluminum, potassium and calcium.

In Cuba, the discovery of seven meteorites has been confirmed to date, scientifically verified by chemical analysis and other laboratory procedures.

Three of them were reported in 1938, 1974 and 1994, in the western cities of Artemis and Pacuranova and in the Santa Isabel de los Lazas in the central province of Sienfukos.

