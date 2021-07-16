This comic book adaptation Netflix is ​​number one in most countries in the world and in the United States.

“Major Chrome: Blake Doctor” was the world’s most popular Netflix movie last week. Netflix



Since July 7, three different films have topped the Netflix Top 10 list. It all started with the 2016 romantic comedy Mother’s Day, Followed by Street of Fear Part 2: 1978, And ended with today Gunshot shake. Thanks to a few star-studded cast and an exaggeration of the streaming service, all three films topped the charts last week.

OK… at least in the US. But when you look at the world rankings, none of these movies are number one. According to Flix Patrol, Which tracks the top 10 lists in dozens of different countries, Grand Chrome: Dr. Blake It’s the most popular Netflix movie in the world for a week in a row.

This is truly a rare moment when America’s best film is not the best film in the world. You can go back for several weeks and see that this is the situation with movies like this Fatherhood, Army of the Dead, Dragon of Greetings, Yes The girl in the window. But when it comes down to it Grand Chrome: Dr. BlakeUnlike Netflix subscribers in countries such as Brazil, France, Hungary and Mexico, the film did not reach an American audience.

Today, for example, Grand Chrome: Dr. BlakeThe action / adventure film of a traitorous detective trying to stop the waves of masked vigilante killings – fourth in 10 best American films. Major Chrome Enjoying the ninth consecutive day as the best Netflix movie in the world.

Very high level Major Chrome He finished second in the U.S. rankings, having played five days last week. But the film never managed to capture the elusive No. 1 spot Mother’s Day, Street of Fear Part 2: 1978, Or Gunshot shake.

However, in general, Major Chrome This is very good compared to most Netflix movies. Since the action movie debuted in the top 10 on July 7, it has received the second highest score:

Street of Fear Part 1: 1994 – 66 points Major Chrome: Blake Doctor – 60 points Street of Fear Part 2: 1978 – 59 points Mother’s Day – 55 points Kung Fu Panda – 50 points Kung Fu Panda 2 – 32 points Talladeca Knights: La Ballet de Ricky Bobby – 31 points

So still Major Chrome Unlike most countries, it did not dominate the US rankings, and the Russian comedy adaptation found a healthy following in the United States. So, it will be interesting to see how long the action film will last domestically before sale and how long it will dominate the Netflix operating system globally.